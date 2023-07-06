GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- There’s no such thing as having too much fun when using your platform to make a big difference! And on Sunday, July 9, a group of celebrities will kick off the ninth season of “Celebrity Family Feud” to win the grand prize for their selected charities!
Where to watch the season nine premiere of “Celebrity Family Feud”?
Gather your loved ones, and turn your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan at 9 p.m. to enjoy one hour of non-stop laughter, hilarious survey questions/answers, and host Steve Harvey’s quick wit!
It’s a star-studded affair as the cast of “The Yellow Jackets”, led by Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty, take on renowned Journalist Gayle King and her crew in addition to American actress and activist Sophia Bush Hughes. Here’s a breakdown of each team and the charities they are representing:
Team Yellowjackets, playing for GLAAD:
- Christina Ricci
- Melanie Lynskey
- Warren Kole
- Tawney Cypress
- Lauren Ambrose
VERSUS
Team Young Yellowjackets, playing for GLAAD:
- Samantha Hanratty
- Sophie Nelisse
- Courtney Eaton
- Jasmin Savoy Brown
- Kevin Alves
AND
Team Gayle King, playing for Sponsors for Educational Opportunity (SEO):
- Gayle King
- Will Bumpus
- Kirby Bumpus
- Virgil Miller
- Mekenzye Schwab
VERSUS
Team Sophia Bush Hughes, playing for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan:
- Sophia Bush Hughes
- Nia Batts
- Colleen Ryan
- Amy Fahey
- Wes Felix
It’s time to find out what the survey says! Tune in for the ninth season premiere of this entertaining game show, all for a great cause. Following “Celebrity Family Feud’s” premiere, episodes will be available on demand and on Hulu the next day.