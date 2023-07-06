GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- There’s no such thing as having too much fun when using your platform to make a big difference! And on Sunday, July 9, a group of celebrities will kick off the ninth season of “Celebrity Family Feud” to win the grand prize for their selected charities!

Where to watch the season nine premiere of “Celebrity Family Feud”?

Gather your loved ones, and turn your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan at 9 p.m. to enjoy one hour of non-stop laughter, hilarious survey questions/answers, and host Steve Harvey’s quick wit!

It’s a star-studded affair as the cast of “The Yellow Jackets”, led by Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty, take on renowned Journalist Gayle King and her crew in addition to American actress and activist Sophia Bush Hughes. Here’s a breakdown of each team and the charities they are representing:

Team Yellowjackets, playing for GLAAD:

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD- (ABC/Eric McCandless) CHRISTINA RICCI, TAWNY CYPRESS, MELANIE LYNSKEY, LAUREN AMBROSE, WARREN KOLE

Christina Ricci

Melanie Lynskey

Warren Kole

Tawney Cypress

Lauren Ambrose

VERSUS

Team Young Yellowjackets, playing for GLAAD:

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD-(ABC/Eric McCandless) ASHLEY LYLE, COURTNEY EATON, SOPHIE NELISSE, JASMIN SAVOY BROWN, SAMANTHA HANRATTY

Samantha Hanratty

Sophie Nelisse

Courtney Eaton

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Kevin Alves

AND

Team Gayle King, playing for Sponsors for Educational Opportunity (SEO):

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) GAYLE KING, WILL BUMPUS, KIRBY BUMPUS, VIRGIL MILLER, MEKENZYE SCHWAB

Gayle King

Will Bumpus

Kirby Bumpus

Virgil Miller

Mekenzye Schwab

VERSUS

Team Sophia Bush Hughes, playing for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan:

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD- (ABC/Eric McCandless) WES FELIX, AMY FAHEY, COLLEEN RYAN, NIA BATTS, SOPHIA BUSH

Sophia Bush Hughes

Nia Batts

Colleen Ryan

Amy Fahey

Wes Felix

It’s time to find out what the survey says! Tune in for the ninth season premiere of this entertaining game show, all for a great cause. Following “Celebrity Family Feud’s” premiere, episodes will be available on demand and on Hulu the next day.