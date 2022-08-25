GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and The Miz are stepping out of the wrestling ring to take on a new matchup on “Celebrity Family Feud” airing on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. Instead of competing for the championship title belt, the two pro wrestling icons will answer hilarious “survey says” questions in hopes of winning grand prizes for respective charities of their choice.

Also joining in on the fun during game two are former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner and MLB baseball player Orel Hershiser. The sports players will also play for grand prizes. Here is a full breakdown of each matchup provided by ABC. Viewers can tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan!

Playing for Make-A-Wish Foundation of America is Team Mysterio:

Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio (son), Angie Gutierrez (wife), Aalyah Gutierrez (daughter) and Daniel Mallory (friend).

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD- (ABC/Christopher Willard) DOMINIK MYSTERIO, AALYAH GUTIERREZ, REY MYSTERIO, ANGIE GUTIERREZ, DANIEL MALLORY

VERSUS

Team The Miz, competing for the V Foundation’s Connor’s Cure Fund:

Mike “The Miz”, Barbara Pappas (mother), George Mizanin (father), Marjolaine Martin (mother-in-law), Don Mizanin (cousin)

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – (ABC/Christopher Willard) DON MIZANIN, MARJOLAINE MARTIN, MIKE “THE MIZÓ, BARBARA PAPPAS, GEORGE MIZANIN

Game two of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ matchups

Playing for Treasure House is Team Kurt Warner:

Kurt Warner, Brenda Warner (wife), Jesse Stanton (daughter), Kade Warner (son), Jada Warner

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD -(ABC/Christopher Willard) BRENDA WARNER, JADA WARNER, KURT WARNER, JESSE STANTON, KADE WARNER

VERSUS

Team Orel Hershiser, playing for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation:

Orel Hershiser, Dana Hershiser (wife), Sloane Suddeth, Spencer Suddeth, Jordan Hershiser.