GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Tuesday, Nov. 14, is “Whitney Houston Night” on “Dancing with the Stars,” and the hit competition series’ seven remaining couples are ready to “dance with somebody!”

From 8-10:01 p.m., witness some of your favorite celebrities and professional dancers showcase their electrifying moves to Houston’s most iconic songs.

The specially dedicated episode will feature tons of entertaining performances, a heartwarming opening number to “How Will I Know,” choreographed by Ray Leeper, a “Dance Off” between the couples, and an appearance from actor, singer and Whitney Houston superfan Billy Porter, who will be a guest judge.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans, “Do You Hear What I Hear?” This week’s episode sounds like a must-watch! Tune in with us on ABC 4 West Michigan.

According to ABC/Dgepress, the remaining couples, dance styles and songs are:

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber preforming a Contemporary to “Greatest Love of All.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless) ALYSON HANNIGAN, SASHA FARBER

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy performing a Tango to “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).”

(Disney/Eric McCandless) XOCHITL GOMEZ, VAL CHMERKOVSKY

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov performing a Paso Doble to “Queen of the Night.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless) ARIANA MADIX, PASHA PASHKOV

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev performing a Viennese Waltz to “I Will Always Love You.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless) ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV, CHARITY LAWSON

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach performing a Samba to “Higher Love” by Kygo and Whitney Houston.

(Disney/Eric McCandless) JASON MRAZ, DANIELLA KARAGACH

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold performing a Viennese Waltz to “I Have Nothing.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless) RYLEE ARNOLD, HARRY JOWSEY

“The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd performing a Rumba to “Didn’t We Almost Have It All.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless) BARRY WILLIAMS, PETA MURGATROYD

“Dance-Off” matchups:

Xochitl + Val vs. Charity + Artem

Cha Cha – “So Emotional”

Jason + Daniella vs. Barry + Peta

Salsa – “It’s Not Right But It’s Okay”