GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- A new show is coming to ABC, and its lead is no stranger to the television and entertainment world! Martha Stewart is hosting the ultimate shopping experience during a new series called “The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart,” premiering at 8 pm on Wednesday, May 25, on My ABC 4 West Michigan!

In preparation for the premiere, ABC shared details on the new series! Continue reading for a synopsis.

About “The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart”

(ABC/Eric Liebowitz)

“Martha Stewart, known for turning everyday living into an art form, is ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares in this new one-hour special. Over the years, Martha has amassed an assortment of items that ranges from fine art to knickknacks. During the special, she will regale viewers with fond memories of how these beloved items were acquired and offer expert advice on how to execute a successful tag sale. Alongside her team of event planners, Martha will host a series of tag sale events including an exclusive cocktail party for celebrities and neighbors to preview the sale.

“The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart” is produced by Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative production unit. Martha Stewart and Jen Patton serve as executive producers,” ABC said.

Watch a preview of the series in a trailer uploaded to ABC’s YouTube, and tune in on Wednesday, May 25, at 8 pm on My ABC 4 West Michigan!