GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Spring is here, and summer is not too far away! In anticipation of the warmer months, ABC recently shared its exciting lineup of series premieres to tune into this May, June and July. Now in its “fourth consecutive season as the No.1 entertainment network in Adults 18-49,” ABC is bringing more heat to America’s television screens. Mark your calendars for the return of fan favorites like “The Bachelorette” starring Charity Lawson, “Celebrity Family Feud” and “Generation Gap” and gear up for new series like “Jeopardy! Masters” and “The Prank Panel.” And, as a friendly reminder, West Michiganders can catch these upcoming summer premieres on their favorite channel, ABC 4!

ABC summer premiere dates in May 2023

“Jeopardy! Masters” Date: Monday, May 8 Time: 8-9 p.m. Don’t miss the series debut of “Jeopardy! Masters”. According to ABC, this new game show is hosted by the “GOAT” Ken Jennings. During each hourlong episode, the series will “showcase the six highest-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants, with two action-packed and high-stakes games.”

“Judge Steve Harvey” Date: Tuesday, May 9 Time: 9-10 p.m.

“Jeopardy! Masters” finale Date: Wednesday, May 24 Time: 8-9 p.m. “The Prank Panel” Date: Wednesday, May 24 Time: 9-10 p.m. In addition to “Jeopardy! Masters”, “The Prank Panel” is another ABC series that will debut for the first time this summer! What is this show about? ABC says the new series “lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters!” “The Prank Panel” stars Johnny Knoxville, Eric André and Gabourey Sidibe.

ABC summer premiere dates in June 2023:

“Judge Steve Harvey” (new night/time) Date: Wednesday, June 14 Time: 8-9 p.m. “The Wonder Years” Date: Wednesday, June 14 Time: 9-10 p.m.

“Claim to Fame” Date: Monday, June 26 Time: 8-9 p.m. “The Bachelorette” Date: Monday, June 26 Time: 9-11 p.m.

“Press Your Luck” Date: Thursday, June 29 Time: 8-9 p.m. “Generation Gap” Date: Thursday, June 29 Time: 9-10 p.m. “The Chase” Date: Thursday, June 29 Time: 10-11 p.m.

ABC summer premiere dates in July 2023: