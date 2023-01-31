GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- February is approaching, which kickstarts the return and debut of ABC’s primetime unscripted/scripted series! There’s no need to channel surf for great shows to watch throughout the month. Simply refer to the schedule of upcoming premieres to keep on your radar and turn your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan to enjoy!

Wednesday, Feb. 8 8:30-9 pm: “Not Dead Yet” (early series premiere) 9:31-10 pm: “Not Dead Yet” (new episode) 10-11 pm: “A Million Little Things” (farewell season premiere)

Set those reminders to tune into ABC’s newest primetime series, “Not Dead Yet”, debuting on Wednesday, Feb. 8! During the series premiere starring Gina Rodriguez, Nell Serrano (Rodriguez) attempts to “restart her life in a new place with a new job and a new roommate. She begins writing obituaries at the local paper and starts getting life advice from an unlikely source,” ABC teases.

And stick around for the farewell season premiere of “A Million Little Things” at 10 pm on ABC 4! During the episode titled “The Last Dance”, ABC shares that “The family of friends gathers once again to celebrate the life of a loved one who dies unexpectedly. Meanwhile, Katherine shows Maggie the secret to registering for baby gifts, and Rome supports his father through a difficult transition.”

Thursday, Feb. 16 9 pm: “The Parent Test” (season finale)

Season 1 of ABC’s hit unscripted series, “The Parent Test” is coming to an end on Thursday, Feb. 16, but not before the participating families undergo the ultimate test! Hosts Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph Brown III will task parents with one final challenge to determine “America’s most effective parenting style.”

Sunday, Feb. 19 7-8 pm: “America’s Funniest Home Videos” 8-10 pm: “American Idol” (season premiere) 10-11 pm: “The Company You Keep” (series premiere)

In celebration of the $100,000 episode, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” will share ten hilarious videos with audiences, and one video submission will win the top prize! Prepare to laugh during this new episode at 7 pm!

And get ready to sing and dance to “American Idol’s” new group of hopefuls! Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are back in the judge’s seat to scout the world’s best talent in New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville.

Later on, catch the series premiere of “The Company You Keep” which follows the romantic journey of a con man Charlie and an undercover CIA officer Emma, “who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally,” ABC teases.

Thursday, Feb 23 8-9 pm: “Station 19” 9-10:01 pm “Grey’s Anatomy” 10:01-11 pm: “Alaska Daily”

It’s the winter premieres you don’t want to miss. On Thursday, Feb. 23 the “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” crews are springing back into action! Then, Hillary Swank, who plays investigative reporter Eileen Fitzgerald, continues her quest to find personal and professional redemption in Anchorage, AK.