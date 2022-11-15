GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s that time of year when we’ll be gathering with family, enjoying delicious meals and displaying gratitude. Thanksgiving is coming up, and ABC is celebrating the holiday by airing Thanksgiving-themed episodes of some of its popular primetime series. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, tune into new holiday-centered episodes of “The Conners”, “The Goldbergs” and “Home Economics”.

Here’s a preview of what to expect, beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan!

“The Conners: Missing Minds and Missing Fries”

Time: 8-8:30 PM

During a new episode of “The Conners”, the family gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving, but Jackie has to come to terms with Beverly becoming ill. Later on, Darlene faces challenges while hunting for a job.

“The Conners: Missing Minds and Missing Fries.” (ABC/Eric McCandless) LAURIE METCALF, JAY R. FERGUSON, LECY GORANSON, SARA GILBERT, JOHN GOODMAN

“The Goldbergs: Another Turkey in the Trot”

Time: 8:30- 9 PM

Emotions are at an all-time high during a new episode of “The Goldbergs”. While Beverly Goldberg is on top of managing the holiday plans, this year’s celebration feels a bit different due to the loss of Murray. And, Geoff and Erica also find themselves navigating holiday stress with a new baby.

Then, the arrival of an unexpected Goldberg relative causes suspicions, and chaos may arise.

According to ABC, “Another Turkey in the Trot” was written by Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop, and directed by Princess Monique.

“The Goldbergs: Another Turkey in the Trot.” (ABC/Scott Everett White) MINDY STERLING, KEN LERNER

“Home Economics: Wheel of Vegan Brie, $24”

Time: 9:31-10 PM

The Hayworths are ready for Thanksgiving, but the celebration feels different with one extra chair at the table. While Marina and Denise see a new addition to the family as an opportunity to gain a “new normal”, Tom, Sarah and Connor have conflicting emotions.

“Wheel of Vegan Brie, $24” was written by Lynn Sternberger and directed by Kieth Powell. Guest starring is Casey Wilson.