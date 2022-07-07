GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer has many perks that many Michiganders enjoy. From nice weather, fun events, and tons of cool places to explore, the ways to make the most of the season are plentiful! But, there’s also another perk that’s undeniable. Being able to tune into several summer game show series on ABC 4 West Michigan. Beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, game show lovers can tune into the premieres of “Press Your Luck” and “Generation Gap! Here’s a look at what’s in store for each.

“Press Your Luck” returns at 8 p.m.

Press Your Luck. The season premiere episode airs THURSDAY, JULY 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC (ABC/John Fleenor) GINA MERTZ, JORDAN FRIEND, CATHY ADAMS, ELIZABETH BANKS

During the season premiere titled “It’s Gettin’ Hot in Here”, ABC reveals “The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Banks is joined by contestants Gina Mertz (hometown: Roseville, California), Jordon Friend (hometown: Sacramento, California) and Cathy Adams (hometown: Tacoma, Washington).”

Elizabeth Banks returns to host this beloved, fan-favorite series!

“Generation Gap” debuts at 9 p.m.!

GENERATION GAP – (ABC/Raymond Liu) KELLY RIPA, NOLAN, MARILYN, PETER FREYER, SUZANNE FREYER

Kelly Ripa is gearing up to host the ultimate “battle of the ages!” “Generation Gap” is a new comedy quiz game show where seniors and juniors are paired together on teams to answer challenging questions related to pop culture and previous generations! In the premiere episode titled “To Infinity Stones and Beyond”, Ryan Seacrest makes a special surprise appearance during the “Who Am I” challenge, and the winning team’s chance at a bonus prize is left up to their youngest family member in the “Toddler’s Choice”, ABC says.

Tune in with us at 9 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan!