GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Short on Thursday evening plans? Why not flip your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan to tune in to two beloved primetime ABC shows- Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy? Beginning at 8 pm, you can enjoy new episodes of the action-drama television series. Here’s a synopsis of both new episodes airing on March 24.

What to expect during Station 19

Get ready for an all-new episode of “Station 19” titled “Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire.” According to a synopsis provided by ABC, Sullivan and Natasha’s past is revealed through a series of flashbacks. Meanwhile, Ben and Bailey will have a much-needed discussion with Pru’s parents, and the crew will rush to respond to a fire at a candy factory.

This Thursday on Grey’s Anatomy:

The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial are back in action! During the new episode called “Put the Squeeze on Me”, Richard ponders his surgical abilities. Jo will grow heart eyes for her patient’s brother. Meanwhile, Megan will assist Teddy and Owen with smoothing out their differences. Then, a pet python will cause an uproar. “Put the Squeeze on Me” was written by Julie Wong and directed by Allison Liddi-Brown.

Tune in at 9 pm!

Both episodes will be available on-demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.