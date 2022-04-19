GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- After eight seasons, ABC’s family sitcom, “black-ish” is coming to an end. As part of the series’ farewell season, a final episode titled “Homegoing” debuts at 9:30 pm on Tuesday, April 19. In anticipation of the finale, ABC shared a synopsis of the upcoming episode available to view on ABC 4 West Michigan. Read below.

“black-ish: Homegoing”: As Pops and Ruby prepare to move away, Dre and Bow consider if they should make a big life change as well. Grappling with this idea at work, Dre receives some unexpected advice from Simone Biles, who tells him to follow his heart. The Johnsons prepare for their goodbyes in the series finale of the beloved comedy series.

