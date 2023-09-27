GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall has arrived along with premiere season on ABC! This Sunday, Oct. 1, turn your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan to catch the season 34 premiere of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and the broadcast network premiere of “Disney’s Jungle Cruise” as part of “The Wonderful World of Disney.” Here’s a preview of what’s in store for viewers!

Coming up on the season 34 premiere of ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

America’s Funniest Home Videos stars Alfonso Ribeiro. Photo courtesy of ABC/James N Clark

Prepare to laugh! At 7 p.m., “America’s Funniest Home Videos” returns! During the premiere, “the comical videos continue with sassy seniors, bicycle blunders and snow snafus; plus, a mom discovers her son devoured her lipstick, and a dad embarrasses his kids as they get off the school bus,” ABC shares.

The premiere will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Don’t miss the broadcast network debut of ‘Disney’s Jungle Cruise’ on ABC!

FILE – This file image provided by Disney shows, from left, Jack Whitehall, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in a scene from “Jungle Cruise.” (Disney via AP, File)

At 8 p.m., the “Wonderful World of Disney” movie night returns with an entertaining broadcast premiere of “Disney’s Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff) and Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton).

During this action-packed adventure, the duo embarks on “a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon,” where they encounter “innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind’s-hangs in the balance,” ABC shares.