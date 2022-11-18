A photo captured on Nov. 22, 2020 shows The 2020 American Music Awards stage. (Photos courtesy of ABC via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Where can you find electrifying performances, iconic speeches, and tributes to monumental artists and industry mentors? The answer-the 2022 American Music Awards! Deemed the “world’s largest fan-voted awards show,” the award show returns live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, as Wayne Brady takes the stage as this year’s host!

According to ABC and dick clark productions, fans are in for an entertaining show featuring a diverse line-up of performers and tributes to 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John and Icon Award recipient Lionel Richie.

West Michiganders can join in on the awards show by turning their channels to ABC 4 at 8 pm on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Here’s a closer look at upcoming performers/performances for the “2022 American Music Awards (AMAs)”.

Information provided by ABC

Rising star and first-time nominee GloRilla takes the stage to perform at the AMAs for the first time in her music career! ABC also reveals “the rapper’s performance will mark her first since the release of her new EP, “Anyways, Life’s Great…,” on Nov. 11.

AMA Award Winner David Guetta and two-time nominee Bebe Rexha will debut a performance of their hit record “I’m Good (Blue).

Dove Cameron, a Best New Artist nominee, will perform her single “Boyfriend” for the first time.

Global superstar and Latin artist Anitta will perform on the AMAs stage for the first time, performing her recent smash hits, “Lobby” and “Envolver”.

American rapper Lil Baby, currently nominated for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, will take the stage for a smash-up performance of his two hits, “California Breeze” and “In a Minute”.

Inside upcoming tribute performances during the “2022 American Music Awards (AMAs)”.

Lionel Richie attends the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) FILE – Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John attends the 2018 G’Day USA Los Angeles Gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2018. Newton-John, a longtime resident of Australia whose sales topped 100 million albums, died Monday at her southern California ranch, John Easterling, her husband, wrote on Instagram and Facebook. She was 73. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Two-time AMA winner Stevie Wonder and two-time nominee Charlie Puth will come together to honor Lionel Richie during a tribute performance. R&B Icon Ari Lennox will also join the duo to celebrate Richie’s monumental career.

Eight-time AMA nominee P!NK will perform a heartwarming tribute to 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John. Newton-John died in August of this year after a long, hard-fought battle with breast cancer,” ABC says.

Set your reminders! The “2022 American Music Awards” airs at 8 pm on Sunday, Nov. 20, on ABC 4 West Michigan!