GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- If you’re a fan of Disney’s animated films, or are in the mood for adventure, comedy and a family-friendly movie, then turn your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan on Monday, June 6. From 8-10 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney” presents a showing of an Academy Award-winning film, “Brave”.

What is “Brave” about?

According to ABC, “Merida, an impulsive young lady and daughter to King Fergus and Queen Elinor, is determined to carve her own path in life. Defying the age-old and sacred customs, Merida’s actions inadvertently unleash chaos and anger from the other Scottish Lords, and in the process, she stumbles upon an eccentric and wise old woman who grants her ill-fated wish. The ensuing peril forces Merida to discover the true meaning of bravery in order to undo a beastly curse before it’s too late.”

Watch with us at 8 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan.