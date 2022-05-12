GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Monday, May 16, at 8 pm, gather in the living room with your family, kids, or friends to enjoy a showing of the two-time Academy Award-winning film “Up” by Disney and Pixar.

If you have yet to see the movie or would love to re-experience its magic, don’t forget to mark your calendars! “Up” will be shown for free courtesy of “The Wonderful World of Disney.”

What is Disney and Pixar’s “Up” about?

According to ABC, “Disney and Pixar’s “Up” centers on 78-year-old Carl Fredrickson, a retired balloon salesman who is part rascal, part dreamer and ready for his last chance at high-flying excitement. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, Carl sets off to the lost world of his childhood dreams.

Unbeknownst to Carl, Russell, an overeager 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer who has never ventured beyond his backyard, is in the wrong place at the wrong time – Carl’s front porch! The world’s most unlikely duo reaches new heights and meets fantastic friends like Dug, a dog with a special collar that allows him to speak, and Kevin, the rare 13-foot-tall flightless bird. Stuck together in the wilds of the jungle, Carl realizes that sometimes life’s unexpected adventures are the most rewarding ones.”