GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Two new intelligent and dynamic women are joining “The View” crew as cohosts!

On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Emmy ® Award-winning talk show named Communications strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as new additions to the show ahead of its 26th season airing in September 2022!

The two Republican co-hosts will take their permanent spot on the panel alongside “Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines”, ABC said.

In celebration of the big announcement, Farrah released an official statement.

“I couldn’t be more honored and thrilled to join the ladies of ‘The View,’” said Farah Griffin. “The show paved the way for women speaking up and speaking out on TV. At a time when our country is so divided, often on partisan lines, I’m honored to represent the conservative perspective. I hope to model what is too often lost by our elected leaders: learning from others, disagreeing respectfully, and focusing on finding real solutions for our country.”

Catch “The View” weekdays at 11 a.m. on My ABC 4 West Michigan.