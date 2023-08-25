GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s time to see what the survey says! Stars are joining Steve Harvey for a new episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” this Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 p.m. on ABC. Here’s a list of the competing teams and the charities they’re representing.

Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4!

Team ‘The Rookie’, playing for the EB Medical Research Foundation:

(Photo courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless)

· Richard T. Jones

· Mekia Cox

· Eric Winter

· Melissa O’Neil

· Jenna Dewan

VS.

Team ‘The Rookie: Feds’, playing for the Amazing Grace Conservatory:

(Photo courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless)

· Niecy Nash-Betts

· Britt Robertson

· Kevin Zegers

· Felix Solis

· James Lesure

AND

Team Lauren Lapkus, playing for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation:

(Photo courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless)

· Lauren Lapkus

· Mike Castle

· Lauren Ashley Smith

· Jacquis Neal

· Paul F. Tompkins

VS.

Team Significant Women… and Paul (June Diane Raphael), playing for Oceana:

(Photo courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless)

· June Diane Raphael

· Suchin Pak

· Kulap Vilaysack

· Paul Scheer

· Jessica St. Clair