GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s time to see what the survey says! Stars are joining Steve Harvey for a new episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” this Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 p.m. on ABC. Here’s a list of the competing teams and the charities they’re representing.
Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4!
Team ‘The Rookie’, playing for the EB Medical Research Foundation:
· Richard T. Jones
· Mekia Cox
· Eric Winter
· Melissa O’Neil
· Jenna Dewan
VS.
Team ‘The Rookie: Feds’, playing for the Amazing Grace Conservatory:
· Niecy Nash-Betts
· Britt Robertson
· Kevin Zegers
· Felix Solis
· James Lesure
AND
Team Lauren Lapkus, playing for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation:
· Lauren Lapkus
· Mike Castle
· Lauren Ashley Smith
· Jacquis Neal
· Paul F. Tompkins
VS.
Team Significant Women… and Paul (June Diane Raphael), playing for Oceana:
· June Diane Raphael
· Suchin Pak
· Kulap Vilaysack
· Paul Scheer
· Jessica St. Clair