GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On weeknights at 11:30 pm, turn your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan to tune into new showings of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show will feature new guests, comedy sketches and skits, and entertaining performances! Here’s a look at upcoming guests. Information provided by ABC/abcanet.
Monday, April 4
Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Ambulance”)
Eiza González (“Ambulance”)
Musical Guests alt-J
Tuesday, April 5
Idris Elba (“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”)
Lamorne Morris (“Woke”)
Musical Guests The Regrettes
Wednesday, April 6
The Kardashians (“The Kardashians”)
Rob Gronkowski (“Kids’ Choice Awards”)
Thursday, April 7
Jason Segel (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”)
Diane Kruger (“Swimming With Sharks”)
Musical Guest Bonnie Raitt
Friday, April 8
TBD