GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Season 19 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” is already off to an unforgettable start! The premiere, which aired last Monday, was just a glimpse into all the forthcoming drama after the show’s new leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, canceled their first rose ceremony and sent three men packing.

Why was the rose ceremony canceled?

When finding the potential love of your life, it’s crucial to feel a spark when meeting for the first time. While some contestants were amicable, three of the men completely missed the mark.

“You guys know that we were both able to talk to Roby, Joey and Justin tonight. Although they are incredible, we felt as though we did not have a connection with them, so that is why they are not here with us right now,” Rachel said to the remaining suitors.

“And tonight, we felt like we didn’t have enough time to really get to know you all, and that would be doing ourselves and you all a disservice. So, we’re asking you to move forward with us next week and cancel the rose ceremony tonight,” Gabby added.

What happens during week two of “The Bachelorette”?

Following the surprise rose ceremony cancellation, the 29 men left in the mansion will compete in a swimsuit pageant. According to ABC, the men will accept the challenge to “earn one of six spots are the group date after party.” The morning after, Rachel will take one lucky man on a one-on-one date with a “once-in-a-lifetime Zero-G Experience, followed by a surprise music performance by Ashley Cooke and Brett Young.”

The fun continues after Rachel’s first one-on-one date

Rachel won’t be the only bachelorette having a blast! In week two, Gabby will also have alone time with one lucky contestant as they take on a “helicopter ride above Los Angeles, followed by a steamy hot tub session,” ABC reveals.

And after the ladies enjoy their dates, they’ll be welcomed back to the mansion with some drama! During the cocktail party, tensions are high and jealousy is brewing. ABC also shares, “bold assumptions are revealed.”

Bachelor Nation, there’s only one way to find out what this all means! Catch week two of “The Bachelorette” on Monday, July 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan!