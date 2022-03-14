GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The time has come for us to tune in to a dramatic two-part season finale of The Bachelor on My ABC WOTV4. Beginning at 8 pm on Monday, March 14, Clayton Echard’s quest to find his “true love” will come to an end, but not without a few bumps in the road. In true Bachelor franchise fashion, the season will end with tears, heartbreak and a major plot twist!

Part 1: Monday at 8 pm

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) GABBY, RACHEL, SUSIE

According to ABC, Clayton’s heartbreaking separation from Susie will have him questioning his relationships with the final two contestants as they head into the rose ceremony on Monday night, but this isn’t all. Clayton will drop a major bombshell on the women that may jeopardize his future with both parties.

In a preview trailer uploaded to Bachelor Nation’s YouTube, Clayton confesses that he’s in love with the two women and has had sexual relations with them. Of course, both contestants are visibly upset and ponder on their future with the Bachelor.

As the drama unfolds, Jesse palmer joins a panel of Bachelor Nation fan favorites for a LIVE discussion to hear their insight. Watch at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV4.

Part 2: Tuesday at 8 pm

The Bachelor Rose Ceremony, Photo courtesy of ABC

During part two of the Bachelor finale, Clayton will attempt to clean up the mess he has made. The Bachelor will face the three women he fell in love with as Jesse Palmer returns to guide their emotional conversations. ABC also hints the finale will conclude with a “bombshell” and an “exciting surprise announcement.”

Bachelor Nation, there’s only one way to find out what happens once and for all! Join us for part two at 8 pm on Tuesday, March 15, on My ABC WOTV4.

Part one and two of “The Bachelor” season finale can be streamed on-demand and Hulu the day following their premieres.

