GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Michael Levitt and Jennifer Schulz have teamed up to create a new competition-based series that may steal America’s hearts. “The American Rescue Dog Show” is a two-hour special highlighting rescued companions from all over the country who will compete in seven categories: “Best in Underbite, Best in Snoring, Best in Belly Rubs, and more,” ABC reveals.

The adorable competition begins at 9 pm on Wednesday, May 25, on ABC 4 West Michigan, but don’t be mistaken! ABC says the competition is fierce as the fluffy friends “strut their fluff” to win a $10,000 donation given to a local animal welfare organization on behalf of the dogs who win each category. $100,000 will be given to an organization on behalf of the pup that wins “Best in Rescue.”

Joining in on the competition are hosts Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, sideline correspondent Monica McNutt and a slew of celebrity guest judges.

“The American Rescue Dog Show” celebrates rescue dogs and the joy, happiness, and fond memories they bring to our lives.

Tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan!