GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Circle Nov. 9 on your calendar, and prepare for “Country Music’s Biggest Night!” The “56th Annual CMA Awards” returns live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan!

While fans of the awards show are keen on what to expect- special appearances, memorable moments, and exciting performances, they can anticipate another exciting feature!

ABC recently announced two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and NFL superstar Peyton Manning are the award show hosts! In recent statements, the dynamic duo reveals their excitement about taking the stage together.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Luke Bryan performs during day 3 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 31: Peyton Manning looks on during a Ring of Honor induction ceremony at halftime of the game between the Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 31, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,” says Bryan. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” says Manning. “I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

Bryan and Manning are gearing up to host an incredible show! While the CMA Awards will release final nominees in the coming weeks, viewers can expect a night of great entertainment.