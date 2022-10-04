GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The “world’s largest fan-voted award show,” the “2022 American Music Awards (AMAs)”, is returning live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20! According to ABC, Jesse Collins will return as showrunner and executive producer along with Emmy-winning executive producer Dionne Harmon, Emmy-nominated executive producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, and longtime American Music Awards producer Larry Klein. The team of talented individuals will present an entertaining award show, memorable pop-culture moments, and a line-up of star-studded performances spanning different genres.

While the award show is more than one month away, fans can show support for their favorite artists beginning next week! On Thursday, Oct. 13, nominations will be made public on the American Music Awards website and social media channels.

Photo courtesy of American Music Awards/Dgepress/ABC

How are nominations determined?

ABC says nominations are determined by “key fan interactions-as reflected on the Billboard charts-including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay.”

Where can I watch the 2022 American Music Awards?

Fans can attend the AMAs live at the Microsoft Theatre by purchasing general admission tickets beginning Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. PDT on AXS.com.

Michiganders can tune in live by turning their channels to ABC 4 on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m.