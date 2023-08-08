GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Saturday, Aug. 19, the entertainment industry and communities across the country will come together for Stand Up to Cancer’s (SU2C) eighth roadblock fundraising special, which supports urgently needed research and new treatments for cancer.

In a recent press release, ABC announced the televised one-hour celebration features a refreshing new format entitled “How it Started, How It’s Going” and will “recognize SU2C’s impact and progress over the last 15 years.”

From 8-9 p.m., viewers can expect to see special appearances from a host of celebrities and renowned SU2C-funded cancer scientists, comedic skits, musical performances and heartfelt stories from cancer survivors who received life-changing treatments.

(DGEPress/Stand Up to Cancer)

Russell Chew, president and CEO of SU2C, released a statement on the importance of the entertainment community, broadcast networks and the nation coming together to support cancer research.

“Our telecast is a powerful tribute that demonstrates the importance of standing together to save lives,” Chew said.

“Everyone plays a critical role in this goal, and we are so grateful for the support of the entertainment community, the broadcast networks, our generous donors and the incredible researchers who work tirelessly to develop new cancer treatments.” Chew added, “100% of public donations to SU2C support innovative cancer research and vital awareness programs.”

Photo courtesy of Image Group LA via Getty images.

Musical performances for Stand Up to Cancer:

According to ABC, past musical performances from Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Bostman and The Who will air.

Special guest appearances during Stand Up to Cancer:

Celebrities making appearances include Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake.

In addition, Jack Black, Ben Falcone, Zach Galifianakis, Brad Garrett, Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Melissa McCarthy and Matthew McConaughey will appear in a montage of comedic skits.

West Michiganders can tune into Stand Up to Cancer on ABC 4!

To learn more about Stand Up to Cancer, the upcoming televised special and how to make a donation, click here.