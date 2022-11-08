GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The 56th Annual CMA Awards returns live from Nashville, TN, at 8 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and ABC is teaming up with the Country Music Association to host a series of special programming leading up to the awards! On Saturday, Nov.5, country music fans had a “front-row seat to the lives of Country Stars around the world”, by tuning into “On the Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA Awards”, a 30-minute special featuring exclusive interviews with Miranda Lambert, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae and Lainey Wilson.

On Monday, Nov. 7, football fanatics experienced CMA Awards magic as Peyton Manning welcomed his CMA Awards co-host, Luke Bryan, onto “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli”.

And the special programming doesn’t end here!

The CMA Awards celebration continues on Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Nov. 10. Here’s a look at the programming schedule:

Photo courtesy of abcanet

Tuesday, Nov. 8

11:35 pm: CMA Award nominee BRELAND performs on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

7-9 am: “Good Morning America” heads to Nashville for CMA Awards coverage with Will Reeve. Reeve will join Keith Urban (13-time CMA Award winner) as he performs at the Bridgestone Plaza Stage. Later, this year’s award show hosts Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at show rehearsals.

6:30-8 pm: “On The Red Carpet Live at the CMA Awards” is a must-watch! Leading up to the awards show, fans can join George Pennacchio and Roshumba Williams for live reports and interviews from CMA Awards nominees and the industry’s hottest stars, plus a behind-the-scenes look at what’s in store for the evening before showtime.

11:35 pm: Country Music act and this year’s top-nominated artist at the CMA Awards, Lainey Wilson, takes the stage on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”.

Thursday, Nov. 10

7-9 am: Lara Spencer shares behind-the-scenes interviews with 2022 CMA Awards winners on “Good Morning America”.

Don’t miss the celebration! Tune into special programming before the “56th Annual CMA Awards” kicks off by turning your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan!