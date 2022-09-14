GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month begins Thursday, Sept. 15, and ends on Saturday, Oct. 15! This year, ABC is celebrating by airing a festive special! At 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, ABC News’ Emmy-nominated “Soul of a Nation” returns with a showing of “Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers.” The one-hour program will highlight three individuals who have made legendary contributions to their communities and the world through career achievements.

What to expect during “Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers?”

According to ABC, María Elena Salinas (ABC News contributor) will have a candid conversation with music legend Gloria Estefan to highlight her trailblazing career as an actor and how she has transitioned into creating music with her children and grandchildren. Then, John Quiñones (ABC News correspondent) sits down with Diego Luna to talk about his experience being the first Latino to have a leading role in the Star Wars Galaxy and his rise to fame.

Later, Stephanie Ramos (ABC News correspondent) will join Major League Baseball icon and Hall of Famer David Ortiz to explore the historical and cultural impact of Hispanic and Latin American athletes. ABC also reveals that during the special, “Ramos also follows Ortiz as he surprises a group of children in Boston, detailing his visit and the inspiration behind it.”

Where can I watch the ABC News special?

Michiganders can join the Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month celebration by tuning their channels to ABC 4 West Michigan at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14!