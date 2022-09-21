GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Prepare to laugh and be entertained! Five of ABC’s popular primetime series return with new seasons on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Beginning at 8 pm, viewers can tune into the premieres of “The Conners”, “The Goldbergs”, “Abbott Elementary”, “Home Economics” and “Big Sky”.

In anticipation of these fan favorites, let’s take a look at what to expect during each new episode!

What happens during “The Conners” premiere?

THE CONNERS (ABC/Eric McCandless) AMES MCNAMARA, EMMA KENNEY

During the season premiere titled “Double Honeymoon and Seeing Double”, newlyweds Darlene and Ben attempt to save money by hosting a joint honeymoon with Jackie and Neville, however, saving money doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve lucked out! According to ABC, the couple’s cost-saving measures will contribute to a tension-filled vacation.

And these couples are the only folks having a getaway! Dan, Becky, Harris, and Beverly Rose head off for a night at the waterpark, where Harris and Mark build a bond. After Mark learns his ex-boyfriend has moved on with someone else, he leans on Harris for support.

Tune in at 8 pm on ABC 4 West Michigan.

Inside “The Goldbergs” premiere!

THE GOLDBERGS (ABC/Scott Everett White) SAM LERNER, HAYLEY ORRANTIA

“If you Build It” is the title of this highly anticipated premiere, and it couldn’t be more fitting! The Goldbergs are all living in the same household, which means chaos is at an all-time high. To free up space, Erica enlists Beverly’s help to clear out clutter to build the baby nursery. Meanwhile, Adam and Berry are struggling with sharing a bedroom, and Adam unleashes his stress by pulling the ultimate prank!

Watch with us at 8:30 pm on ABC 4 West Michigan.

A sneak peek at “Abbott Elementary“

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY. (ABC/Scott Everett White) JANELLE JAMES

The Award-winning mockumentary returns with a new episode titled “Development Day”. ABC teases that the teachers are back at Willard R. Abbott School for development week, and they are preparing for a new school year before students return to the classroom.

This school year, Janine is leaving her personal problems at home as she navigates life and her job post-breakup. In true post-breakup fashion, she focuses her attention on other things like organizing the faculty mixer!

Meanwhile, Gregory becomes a full-time teacher and Ava tries to earn some extra coins by running a side hustle out of the school’s parking lot.

Stay tuned at 9 pm on ABC 4 West Michigan.

A glimpse of “Home Economics”

HOME ECONOMICS (ABC/Temma Hankin) TOPHER GRACE, JIMMY TATRO

In “Mickey Ears, $19.99”, Marina plans a trip to the “Happiest Place on Earth”, Disneyland Resort in California, but her goal of enjoying her trip is at stake after Tom finds out that Conner is his new boss!

See what happens next at 9:30 pm on ABC 4 West Michigan!

Coming up on “Big Sky”

BIG SKY: DEADLY TRAILS. (ABC/Michael Moriatis) REX LINN, REBA MCENTIRE

In a new episode called “Do You Love An Apple”, a mountainous mystery begins to unravel for Cassie and Jenny. It starts when Sunny Barnes and her family set up a fun excursion outside Helena. After arriving, things begin to go wrong. ABC says Cassie is called to investigate a missing backpacker and the new Sheriff in town teams up with Jenny to catch a runaway murderer.

Tune in at 10 pm on ABC 4 West Michigan to see how the drama unfolds!