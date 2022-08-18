GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Some new faces are stepping into the “Shark Tank”! In celebration of the multi-Emmy® Award-winning show’s 14th season, premiering live at 8 pm on Friday, Sept. 23, ABC revealed long-standing Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary will be joined by Gwyneth Paltrow and Tony Xu. Paltrow is the CEO and Founder of goop, and Xu is the CEO and co-founder of DoorDash.

In addition, “Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American, founding partner of SKIMS, and co-founder of Safely; Peter Jones, Dragon on BBC’s “Dragon’s Den”; Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Foods; and Kendra Scott, founder, executive chairwoman & chief creative officer, Kendra Scott, LLC, also return this season as Guest Sharks,” ABC says.

Check out this preview trailer, and tune into the live season 14 premiere of “Shark Tank” at 8 pm on Friday, Sept. 23, on ABC 4 West Michigan!