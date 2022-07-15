GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC4)- “Survey says” it’s time to tune in to a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud on Sunday, July 17! Award-winning comedian and game show host Steve Harvey is ready to test a fresh set of guests’ trivia skills.
This week, legendary hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa faces off against the cast of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” And, the “Bel-Air” crew is taking on “Saved By the Bell’s” stars! Each team will answer survey questions to their best ability to win cash prizes for their respective charities.
Here’s a breakdown of the matchups provided by ABC/DgePress. Watch this epic episode with us at 8 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan.
Team Salt-N-Pepa, playing for Feeding America:
- Cheryl “Salt” James
- Sandra “Pepa” Denton
- Christopher “Kid” Reid
- Christopher “Play” Martin
- “Doug E. Fresh”
VERSUS
Team “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” playing for A Place Called Home:
- Keke Palmer
- Kyla Pratt
- Soleil Moon Frye
- Paula Jai Parker
- Alisa Reyes
GAME 2
Team “Bel-Air,” playing for Lupus Foundation of America:
- Adrian Holmes
- Coco Jones
- Jordan L. Jones
- Cassandra Freeman
- Olly Sholotan
VERSUS
Team “Saved by the Bell,” playing for Make-A-Wish Foundation of America:
- Mario Lopez
- Dexter Darden
- Haskiri Velazquez
- Josie Totah
- Alycia Pascual-Peña