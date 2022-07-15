GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC4)- “Survey says” it’s time to tune in to a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud on Sunday, July 17! Award-winning comedian and game show host Steve Harvey is ready to test a fresh set of guests’ trivia skills.

This week, legendary hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa faces off against the cast of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” And, the “Bel-Air” crew is taking on “Saved By the Bell’s” stars! Each team will answer survey questions to their best ability to win cash prizes for their respective charities.

Here's a breakdown of the matchups provided by ABC/DgePress.

Salt-N-Pepa ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) CHRISTOPHER REID, DOUG E. FRESH, CHERYL JAMES, SANDRA DENTON, CHRISTOPHER MARTIN

Team Salt-N-Pepa, playing for Feeding America:

Cheryl “Salt” James

Sandra “Pepa” Denton

Christopher “Kid” Reid

Christopher “Play” Martin

“Doug E. Fresh”

VERSUS

(ABC/Christopher Willard) KEKE PALMER, ALISA REYES, KYLA PRATT, SOLEIL MOON FRYE, PAULA JAI

Team “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” playing for A Place Called Home:

Keke Palmer

Kyla Pratt

Soleil Moon Frye

Paula Jai Parker

Alisa Reyes

GAME 2

(ABC/Christopher Willard) JORDAN L. JONES, CASSANDRA FREEMAN, ADRIAN HOLMES, OLLY SHOLOTAN, COCO JONES

Team “Bel-Air,” playing for Lupus Foundation of America:

Adrian Holmes

Coco Jones

Jordan L. Jones

Cassandra Freeman

Olly Sholotan

VERSUS

(ABC/Christopher Willard) DEXTER DARDEN, HASKIRI VELAZQUEZ, MARIO LOPEZ, JOSIE TOTAH, ALYCIA PASCUAL-PEA

Team “Saved by the Bell,” playing for Make-A-Wish Foundation of America: