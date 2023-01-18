GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Get ready to sing, dance, and enjoy an evening of nostalgia! At 8 pm on Feb. 1, ABC will broadcast “Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong.” The one-hour special will take viewers “back to school” as they enjoy classic “Schoolhouse Rock!” hits.

Hosted by Emmy-winning television host Ryan Seacrest, the singalong, which West Michiganders can watch on ABC 4, features performances of educational and catchy classics by notable artists, celebrities and public figures! Below is a list of the star-studded lineup!

Photo courtesy of ABC/abcanet

Performers and classic songs featured in “Schoolhouse Rock1 50th Anniversary Singalong.”

Black Eyed Peas- “Three Is A Magic Number”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert- “Figure 8”

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen- “I’m Just a Bill”

Julianne Hough- “Interplanet Janet”

The Muppets & Fortune Feimster- “Unpack Your Adjectives”

Ne-Yo- “Berb: That’s What’s Happening”

Raven Symone and Kal Penn- “Interjections”

Retta- “Ready or Not, Here I Come”

Shaquille O’Neal and Boys & Girls Club of Atlanta- “Conjunction Junction”

Stars from Disney’s Broadway and touring productions- “A Noun is a Person, Place or Thing”

As encouraged by ABC, “dust off your dictionaries and grab that hairbrush microphone.” Viewers will not want to miss the “Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong,” airing at 8 pm on Feb. 1 on ABC 4 West Michigan!