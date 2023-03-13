GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On Sunday, March 12, Hollywood’s biggest stars attended “Hollywood’s biggest night,” The 95th Oscars, hosted live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles! Before the stars took their seats to enjoy a night of performances, guest appearances, and award distributions, the showcased their best looks on the champagne carpet!

From sharp suits to fabulous ball gowns, these celebs dressed to impressed! Check out some of their Oscar wear in the photo gallery featured below. (Photos courtesy of ABC/abcanet).

  THE OSCARS® – The 95th Oscars® will air live from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.
  RIHANNA
  AITANA RINAB PEREZ
  TEMS
  KATE HUDSON
  JENNY SLATE
  JONATHAN WANG & ANNI STERNISKO
  WILLOW BAY, BOB IGER (CEO, THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY)
  MICHAEL B. JORDAN
  ELIZABETH BANKS
  SIGRID KANDAL HUSJORD
  CHLOE EAST
  THE OSCARS
  DONNIE YEN, CISSY WANG
  PAUL MESCAL
  MILES TELLER & KELEIGH SPERRY TELLER
  HARVEY MASON JR. & BRITT MASON
  SHIRLEY KURATA
  CATE BLANCHETT
  BROOKS NADER
  BROOKS NADER
  REECE FELDMAN
  SHERRY COLA
  KHABY LAME
  CHLOE EAST
  ANDREW GARFIELD
  DANA WALDEN (CO-CHAIRMAN, DISNEY ENTERTAINMENT), BOB IGER (CEO, THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY), ALAN BERGMAN (CO-CHAIRMAN, DISNEY ENTERTAINMENT)
  JANELLE MONÁE, KATE HUDSON
  HALLE BERRY
  HALLE BERRY
  BEN SHATTUCK, JENNY SLATE
  ANDREW UPTON, CATE BLANCHETT
  ASHLEY GRAHAM
  MO BRINGS PLENTY
  FAN BING BING
  LUKAS DHONT
  LILLY SINGH
  M. M. KEERAVAN
  CHANDRABOSE
  JEAN TODT & MICHELLE YEOH
  ANDREA RISEBOROUGH
  ANDREA RISEBOROUGH
  ANDREW GARFIELD
  JANELLE MONÁE