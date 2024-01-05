GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Thursday evening, Bachelor Nation witnessed history! The first-ever “Golden Wedding” aired live on ABC, and there wasn’t a dry eye in sight!

Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old patriarch from Indiana who made headlines as the first-ever “The Golder Bachelor” franchise lead, officially tied the knot with Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old financial services professional from New Jersey.

The heartwarming two-hour ceremony was hosted by Jesse Palmer, officiated by Susan Noles, and the couple’s family, former “The Golden Bachelor” contestants and members of the Bachelor franchise were in attendance.

The heartwarming two-hour ceremony was hosted by Jesse Palmer, officiated by Susan Noles, and the couple's family, former "The Golden Bachelor" contestants and members of the Bachelor franchise were in attendance.

