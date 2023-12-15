GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The 14th Annual “CMA Country Christmas” brought the ultimate holiday celebration to ABC!

Hosted live in Nashville on Thursday evening by Country Music stars Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, the television special included star-studded performances by Jordan Davis, Grant, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Lindsey Stirling, The War and Treaty, Zach Williams, Lainey Wilson and Yearwood.

See photos of the one-of-a-kind musical performances in the gallery featured below. And, if you’ve missed the special, mark your calendars! “CMA Country Christmas” will be rebroadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 9:59-11 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan.

(Photos courtesy of Disney/Larry McCormack)