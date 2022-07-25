GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fans of Jimmy Kimmel Live are in for another week of hilarious skits, great music, and appearances from famous guests! Beginning at 11:35 p.m. on Monday, July 25 through July 29, catch some of Hollywood’s biggest names on the award-winning late-night talk show.

According to ABC, this week’s guests include:

Monday, July 25 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler

Paris Hilton (“This is Paris”)

Matteo Lane

Musical Guests aespa

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi

Tuesday, July 26 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Kelsea Ballerini (“HEARTFIRST”)

Musical Guest Kelsea Ballerini

Wednesday, July 27 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson

Steven Yeun (“Nope”)

Wiz Khalifa (“Multiverse”)

Musical Guests Hot Milk

Thursday, July 28 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson

Elizabeth Banks (“Press Your Luck”)

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia (“The Bachelorette”)

Musical Guests CAAMP

Friday, July 29 – Guest Host Dana Carvey

David Spade (“Fly on the Wall” and “Nothing Personal”)

Maria Bakalova (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”)

Musical Guests Whitney

