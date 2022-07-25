GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fans of Jimmy Kimmel Live are in for another week of hilarious skits, great music, and appearances from famous guests! Beginning at 11:35 p.m. on Monday, July 25 through July 29, catch some of Hollywood’s biggest names on the award-winning late-night talk show.
According to ABC, this week’s guests include:
Monday, July 25 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler
Paris Hilton (“This is Paris”)
Matteo Lane
Musical Guests aespa
Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi
Tuesday, July 26 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler
Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
Kelsea Ballerini (“HEARTFIRST”)
Musical Guest Kelsea Ballerini
Wednesday, July 27 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
Steven Yeun (“Nope”)
Wiz Khalifa (“Multiverse”)
Musical Guests Hot Milk
Thursday, July 28 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
Elizabeth Banks (“Press Your Luck”)
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia (“The Bachelorette”)
Musical Guests CAAMP
Friday, July 29 – Guest Host Dana Carvey
David Spade (“Fly on the Wall” and “Nothing Personal”)
Maria Bakalova (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”)
Musical Guests Whitney