GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Savor the remaining episodes of your favorite summer shows! Fall is on the horizon, and ABC released the premiere dates of its new and returning series airing in the 2022-2023 season. Fans of “Abbott Elementary”, “Bachelor in Paradise”, and “Grey’s Anatomy” can expect another season of the hit mockumentary, reality competition, and drama to grace their screens, and primetime TV enthusiasts can fill their calendars with the release dates of 15 additional series!

Here’s a look at the Fall primetime premiere schedule. Tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan. (New series are bolded)

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 p.m. “The Conners” 8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs” 9 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” 9:31 p.m. “Home Economics” 10 p.m. “Big Sky” (ABC/Pamela Littky)

Friday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. “Shark Tank” 9 p.m. “20/20” (two hours) Shark Tank’s hosts. Photo courtesy of abcanet

Sunday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!” 9 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” 10 p.m. “The Rookie” (ABC/Raymond Liu) MELISSA O’NEIL, ERIC WINTER

Tuesday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise” 10 p.m. “The Rookie: Feds” ABC/Craig Sjodin BACHELOR IN PARADISE, 2021

Sunday, Oct. 2

7 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (ABC/Liliane Lathan) ALFONSO RIBEIRO

Monday, Oct. 3

8 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise” 10 p.m. “The Good Doctor” Photo courtesy of ABC/Jeff Weddell

Thursday, Oct. 6