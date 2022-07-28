GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Savor the remaining episodes of your favorite summer shows! Fall is on the horizon, and ABC released the premiere dates of its new and returning series airing in the 2022-2023 season. Fans of “Abbott Elementary”, “Bachelor in Paradise”, and “Grey’s Anatomy” can expect another season of the hit mockumentary, reality competition, and drama to grace their screens, and primetime TV enthusiasts can fill their calendars with the release dates of 15 additional series!
Here’s a look at the Fall primetime premiere schedule. Tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan. (New series are bolded)
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m. “The Conners”
8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”
9 p.m. “Abbott Elementary”
9:31 p.m. “Home Economics”
10 p.m. “Big Sky”
Friday, Sept. 23
8 p.m. “Shark Tank”
9 p.m. “20/20” (two hours)
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!”
9 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”
10 p.m. “The Rookie”
Tuesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise”
10 p.m. “The Rookie: Feds”
Sunday, Oct. 2
7 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
Monday, Oct. 3
8 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise”
10 p.m. “The Good Doctor”
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m. “Station 19”
9 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”
10:01 p.m. “Alaska Daily”