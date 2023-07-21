GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Kamala Khan is unleashing her superpowers on ABC! The broadcast television network recently announced “Ms. Marvel”, a hit Disney+ Original series, will make a television debut this summer as part of “The Wonderful World of Disney” franchise.

What is “Ms. Marvel”?

According to ABC, “Ms. Marvel”, created by Bisha K. Ali and Marvel Studios, is a new original series introducing Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani), a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. While at school and sometimes at home, Kamala feels like an outcast because of her “oversized imagination”, her love for Captain Marvel, and her infatuation with fan fiction and games. However, Kamala’s world changes drastically after developing superpowers like the heroes she has always admired.

Kamala’s journey answers one question, “Life gets better with superpowers, right?” Well, there’s only one way to find out!

When does “Ms. Marvel” air, and where can I tune in?

(Getty Images)

As shared by ABC, the first three episodes of “Ms. Marvel” airs on Saturday, Aug. 5. The final three episodes of the Emmy-nominated series airs Saturday, Aug. 12. West Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4!

Below is a rundown of the programming schedule and synopses of the upcoming episodes.

Saturday, Aug. 5

8-9 p.m.- “Generation Why”

“Kamala Khan attends Avengercon only to discover that she might have superpowers.”

9:00-10:00 p.m. – “Crushed”

“Kamala and Bruno explore the source of her newfound powers just in time for a perilous adventure.”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.- “Destined”

“Ahead of Aamir’s wedding, Kamala may face grave consequences due to a crucial decision she makes.”

Saturday, Aug. 12

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – “Seeing Red”

“Kamala travels around the world to solve the mystery of the bangle and her family’s history.”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. – “Time and Again”

“The bangle reveals to Kamala secrets about her family lineage, as well as the truth behind the Veil.”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. – “No Normal”

“Back in Jersey, Kamala finds Kamran and protects him from Damage Control, who will stop at nothing to take him in.”

Set those reminders to tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan!