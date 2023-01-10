GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a New Year, and ABC announced its list of new and returning primetime series to watch in 2023. Everything from fan-favorites to comedy, drama and unscripted series can be enjoyed on ABC 4 West Michigan. Here’s a rundown of the TV schedule and premiere dates.
Recent primetime premieres on ABC this January
Tuesday, Jan. 3
8-9 pm: “The Rookie” (new night and time)
9-10 pm: “The Rookie: Feds” (new time)
10-11 pm: Will Trent (Premiere)
Wednesday, Jan. 4
9-9:31 pm: “Abbott Elementary”
9:31-10 pm: “Home Economics”
10-11 pm: “Big Sky: Deadly Trails”
Thursday, Jan. 5
8-9 pm: “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (new night)
9-10 pm: “The Parent Test”
10-11 pm: “The Chase” (new night and time)
Friday, Jan. 6
8-9:01 pm: “Shark Tank”
Wednesday, Jan. 11
8-8:30 pm: “The Conners”
8:30-9 pm: “The Goldbergs”
Upcoming premiere dates on ABC this January-February
Monday, Jan. 23
8-10 pm: “The Bachelor”
10-11 pm: “The Good Doctor”
Wednesday, Feb. 8
8:30-9 pm: “Not Dead Yet” (early series premiere)
9:31-10 pm: “Not Dead Yet” (new episode)
10-11 pm: “A Million Little Things” (farewell season premiere)
Sunday, Feb. 19
7-8 pm: “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
8-10 pm: “American Idol” (season premiere)
10-11 pm: “The Company You Keep” (series premiere)
Thursday, Feb. 23
8-9 pm: “Station 19”
9-10:01 pm “Grey’s Anatomy”
10:01-11 pm: “Alaska Daily”
Tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan!