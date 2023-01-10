GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a New Year, and ABC announced its list of new and returning primetime series to watch in 2023. Everything from fan-favorites to comedy, drama and unscripted series can be enjoyed on ABC 4 West Michigan. Here’s a rundown of the TV schedule and premiere dates.

Recent primetime premieres on ABC this January

Tuesday, Jan. 3

8-9 pm: “The Rookie” (new night and time)

9-10 pm: “The Rookie: Feds” (new time)

10-11 pm: Will Trent (Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 4

9-9:31 pm: “Abbott Elementary”

9:31-10 pm: “Home Economics”

10-11 pm: “Big Sky: Deadly Trails”

Thursday, Jan. 5

8-9 pm: “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (new night)

9-10 pm: “The Parent Test”

10-11 pm: “The Chase” (new night and time)

Friday, Jan. 6

8-9:01 pm: “Shark Tank”

Wednesday, Jan. 11

8-8:30 pm: “The Conners”

8:30-9 pm: “The Goldbergs”

Upcoming premiere dates on ABC this January-February

Monday, Jan. 23

8-10 pm: “The Bachelor”

10-11 pm: “The Good Doctor”

Wednesday, Feb. 8

8:30-9 pm: “Not Dead Yet” (early series premiere)

9:31-10 pm: “Not Dead Yet” (new episode)

10-11 pm: “A Million Little Things” (farewell season premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 19

7-8 pm: “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8-10 pm: “American Idol” (season premiere)

10-11 pm: “The Company You Keep” (series premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 23

8-9 pm: “Station 19”

9-10:01 pm “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01-11 pm: “Alaska Daily”

