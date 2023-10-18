GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In the spooky spirit yet? ABC is encouraging viewers to hold onto their broomsticks! From 10-11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, catch the season premiere of “The Great Halloween Fright Fight!” featuring a family from Comstock Park, MI! Here’s a preview of what’s in store.

What is ‘The Great Halloween Fright Fight’ about?

Established by the creators of “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” “The Great Halloween Fright Fight” features four families facing off to be named best home haunt in the country. During the premiere, viewers will see how the Britt, Dunahee, McCabe and Herman families deck out their homes in spooky decor!

The Britt Family: Residing in Reno, NV, the Britt family transforms their home into Britt’s Wicked Manor, where the undead spring to life in a supernatural cemetery.

The Dunahee Family: Let’s head to Comstock Park, MI, to see how the Dunahee family embraces Halloween! ABC shares that the family creates a magical fairy-tale land complete with a fire-breathing dragon at The Haunting of Storybook Hallow!

The McCabe Family: Dare to enter the dark with the McCabe family residing in West Chicago, IL. Their narrow passageways feature over one hundred spine-chilling animatronics at Lehman Manor.

The Herman Family: The creepy festivities continue with a trip to the Herman Family’s home in Denver, CO, where viewers will enter the depths of an abandoned gold mine at Wicker Manor.

Who are the judges of ‘The Great Halloween Fright Fight’ and what’s the grand prize?

Traverse City, MI native, Carter Oosterhouse will be judging the premiere episode! Taniya Nayak will host/judge the finale. The winner will receive a $50,000 prize and the coveted Fright Fight trophy.

Taniya Nayak. (ABC/Brett Roedel)

Where can I watch ‘The Great Halloween Fright Fight?’

West Michiganders can tune into the season premiere on ABC 4! Episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

“The Great Halloween Fright Fight” is produced by Fremantle. Brady Connell, Max Swedlow and Felicia Aaron White serve as executive producers.