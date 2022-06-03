GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- “Shark Tank”, a popular reality show airing on ABC since 2009, features some of the most innovative entrepreneurs in America. But we won’t lie- the series, which has a reputation for making or breaking eager business owners’ dreams, is extra entertaining anytime a contestant is from Michigan!

During an episode airing on ABC 4 West Michigan at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 3 (previously aired in Dec. 2021), Nezar Akeel, a businessman from Rochester, MI, pitches his fitness system to five titans of the industry who made their own entrepreneurial dreams a success!

According to ABC, the fitness system, “MAXPRO”, provides “on-the-go simplicity that will help you stick with your workouts.”

In an official statement featured on MAXPRO’s website, Akeel shares “When I first set out to create MAXPRO, it was with the intention of making fitness FUN and ACCESSIBLE to people everywhere! Fast forward a few years later, we now have a small team that has delivered thousands of MAXPRO products to satisfied customers in 56 countries and the 5-star product and customer service reviews to go along with it.”

Catch a reshowing of his “million-dollar” Shark Tank pitch at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 3 on ABC 4 West Michigan.