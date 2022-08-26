GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- ABC just revealed the list of singles taking a double shot at love, this time on the beach! Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” returns Tuesday, Sept. 27 with the largest cast to date, and we have the list.
In a recent trailer uploaded to Bachelor in Paradise’s YouTube channel, fan favorites of “The Bachelor” franchise including Andrew Spencer, Teddi Wright, Brandon Jones and more share their excitement for attempting to find their soul mates! Get ready to watch these cast members fall in love while hosts Jesse Palmer and Wells Adams return to the bar!