GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- ABC just revealed the list of singles taking a double shot at love, this time on the beach! Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” returns Tuesday, Sept. 27 with the largest cast to date, and we have the list.

In a recent trailer uploaded to Bachelor in Paradise’s YouTube channel, fan favorites of “The Bachelor” franchise including Andrew Spencer, Teddi Wright, Brandon Jones and more share their excitement for attempting to find their soul mates! Get ready to watch these cast members fall in love while hosts Jesse Palmer and Wells Adams return to the bar!

Here’s a look at the 2022 cast of “Bachelor in Paradise”

Romeo Alexander from season 18 of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio from season 17 of “The Bachelorette”

Shanae Ankney from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Jill Chin from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Brittany Galvin from season 25 of “The Bachelor”

Justin Glaze from season 17 of “The Bachelorette”

Hunter Haag from season 26 of “The Bacher”

Sierra Jackson from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Brandon Jones from season 18 “The Bachelorette”

Hailey Malles from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Kira Mengistu from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Lace Morris from season 20 of “The Bachelor”

Logan Palmer from season 19 of “The Bachelorette”

Genevieve Parisi from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Jacob Rapini from season 19 of “The Bachelorette”

Serene Russell from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Andrew Spencer from season 17 of “The Bachelorette”

Teddi Wright from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Casey Woods from season 18 of “The Bachelorette”