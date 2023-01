GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Bachelor nation! It’s that time of year, when a new season of “The Bachelor” rolls around, and we discover which lucky ladies will have a shot at love with the franchises new lead. The 27th season of the hit unscripted series premieres at 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, on ABC 4 West Michigan, and Zach Shallcross is ready to connect with 30 incredible women.

Let’s look at the lineup of ladies vying for Zach’s heart this season.

Aly, 26, a health care strategist from Atlanta, GA.

“The Bachelor” stars Aly. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, CA.

“The Bachelor” stars Anastasia. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

“The Bachelor” stars Ariel. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Bailey, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, TN.

“The Bachelor” stars Bailey. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Rebecca, “Becca”, 25, a nursing student from Burbank, CA.

“The Bachelor” stars Becca. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Brianna, 24, an entrepreneur and America’s first impression

rose winner from Jersey City, N.J.

“The Bachelor” stars Brianna. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Cara, 27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Penn.

“The Bachelor” stars Cara. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Cat, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y.

“The Bachelor” stars Cat. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA

“The Bachelor” stars Charity. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Christina Mandrell, 26, a content creator from Nashville, TN

“The Bachelor” stars Christina. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.

“The Bachelor” stars Davia. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Gabriella “Gabi”, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

“The Bachelor” stars Gabi. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.

“The Bachelor” stars Genevie. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, TX

“The Bachelor” stars Greer. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Holland, 24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Fla.

“The Bachelor” stars Holland. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Jessica “Jess”, 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, FL

“The Bachelor” stars Jessica. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Kaitlyn “Kaity”, 27, an ER nurse from Austin, TX

“The Bachelor” stars Kaity. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, FL

“The Bachelor” stars Katherine. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, CA

“The Bachelor” stars Kimberly. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.

“The Bachelor” stars Kylee. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Chandralekha “Lekha,” 29, a financial advisor from Miami, FL

“The Bachelor” stars Lekha. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Madison, 26, a business owner from Fargo, N.D.

“The Bachelor” stars Madison. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

“The Bachelor” stars Mercedes. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Olivia L., 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, N.Y.

“The Bachelor” stars Olivia L. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Olivia M., 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, OH

“The Bachelor” stars Olivia M. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Sonia, 29, a project manager from Long Island, N.Y.

“The Bachelor” stars Sonia. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Vanessa, 23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, L.A.

“The Bachelor” stars Vanessa. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Victoria J., a makeup artist from Fort Worth, TX

“The Bachelor” stars Victoria J. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Viktoria E., 29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria