GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In less than one month, Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old patriarch from Indiana, will make history as the first-ever Golden Bachelor on ABC. In high anticipation of this new series proving that love stories, like so many other things, only get better with age, ABC revealed the 22 single ladies between the ages of 60 and 75 vying for Gerry’s heart!
Set those reminders to tune in on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. on ABC 4!
The 22 incredible women looking for love include the following:
Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.
April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.
Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.
Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach Fla.
Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.
Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.
Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Md.
Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas
Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.
Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.
Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles, Calif.
Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.
Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, N.Y.
Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.
Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C.
Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.
Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wis.
Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.
Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.
Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, Calif.
What is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ about?
As previously reported, “The Golden Bachelor” showcases a whole new kind of love story-one from the golden years. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, this all-new unscripted series will showcase one “hopeless romantics second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”
Where can I watch ‘The Golden Bachelor?’
West Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu following the day they have aired.