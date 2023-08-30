GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In less than one month, Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old patriarch from Indiana, will make history as the first-ever Golden Bachelor on ABC. In high anticipation of this new series proving that love stories, like so many other things, only get better with age, ABC revealed the 22 single ladies between the ages of 60 and 75 vying for Gerry’s heart!

Set those reminders to tune in on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. on ABC 4!

The Golden Bachelor key art courtesy of ABC/abcanet

The 22 incredible women looking for love include the following:

Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.

The Golden Bachelor stars Anna. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.

The Golden Bachelor stars April. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.

The Golden Bachelor stars Christina. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.

The Golden Bachelor stars Edith. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach Fla.

The Golden Bachelor stars Ellen. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.

“The Golden Bachelor” stars Faith. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.

The Golden Bachelor stars Jeanie. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Md.

The Golden Bachelor stars Joan. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas

The Golden Bachelor stars Kathy. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.

The Golden Bachelor stars Leslie. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.

The Golden BachelorÓ stars Maria. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles, Calif.

The Golden Bachelor stars Marina. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.

The Golden Bachelor stars Nancy. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, N.Y.

The Golden Bachelor stars Natasha. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.

The Golden Bachelor stars Pamela. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C.

The Golden Bachelor stars Patty. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.

The Golden Bachelor stars Peggy. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wis.

The Golden Bachelor stars Renee. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.

The Golden Bachelor stars Sandra. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.

The Golden Bachelor stars Susan. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, Calif.

The Golden Bachelor stars Sylvia. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

What is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ about?

As previously reported, “The Golden Bachelor” showcases a whole new kind of love story-one from the golden years. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, this all-new unscripted series will showcase one “hopeless romantics second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”

Learn all about the upcoming series and its leading man, Gerry Turner, here!

Where can I watch ‘The Golden Bachelor?’

West Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu following the day they have aired.