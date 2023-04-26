GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- May will be an exciting month for fans of ABC’s primetime series! Not only will the broadcast network air new seasons of hit shows like “The Bachelorette”, “Celebrity Family Feud” and “Press Your Luck”, but they’ll also debut new series like “The Prank Panel” and “Jeopardy! Masters” to viewers.

May also brings an array of season finales. Don’t miss the upcoming finales of “The Good Doctor”, “The Conners” and more. Refer to the TV schedule below and set your reminders to tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan.

Upcoming finales on ABC in May 2023

Monday, May 1 “The Good Doctor” Time: 10 p.m. Episode title: “Love’s Labor”

Tuesday, May 2 “The Rookie” Time: 8 p.m. Episode title: “Under Siege” “The Rookie: Feds” Time: 9 p.m. Episode title: “Red One” “Will Trent” Time: 10 p.m. Episode title: “A Bad Temper and a Hard Heart”

Wednesday, May 3 “The Conners” Time: 8 p.m. Episode title: “The Grad Finale” “The Goldbergs” Time: 8:30 p.m. Episode title: Bev to the Future” “Not Dead Yet” Time: 9:30 p.m. Episode title: “Not Just Yet” “A Million Little Things” Time: 10 p.m. Episode title: “One Big Thing”

Sunday, May 7 “The Company You Keep” Time: 10 p.m. Episode title: “The Truth Hurts”

Wednesday, May 10 “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” Time: 9 p.m. Episode title: “Vanna White, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik”

Thursday, May 18 “Station 19” Time: 8 p.m. Episode title: TBA “Grey’s Anatomy” Time: 9 p.m. Episode title: TBA

Friday, May 19 “Shark Tank” Time: 8 p.m. Episode title: TBA