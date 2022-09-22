GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- You’ve seen their outrageous stunts, leaving viewers clinging to the edge of their seats. Now it’s time to watch Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and friends take on another challenge, answering hilarious trivia questions on “Celebrity Family Feud”.

America’s favorite game show hosted by Steve Harvey is wrapping up its eighth season with an entertaining finale on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 pm. Michiganders can tune in to the fun by turning their channels to ABC 4 West Michigan.

During the finale, ABC teases the two teams starring Knoxville and Tremaine will “battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities.” Below is a list of participating team members.

According to ABC, members of team Johnny Knoxville, playing for Special Olympics are:

Johnny Knoxville

Danger Ehren

Dave England

Jasper Dolphin

Rachel Wolfson

Preston Lacy

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC. (ABC/Danny Delgado) STEVE HARVEY, JOHNNY KNOXVILLE, DANGER EHREN, PRESTON LACY, JASPER DOLPHIN , DAVE ENGLAND, RACHEL WOLFSON

VERSUS

Team Jeff Tremaine, playing for The Skatepark Project:

Jeff Tremaine

Jason “Wee Man” Acuna

Dark Shark

Chris Pontius

Zach Holmes

Butterbean

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC. (ABC/Danny Delgado) ZACH HOLMES, BUTTERBEAN, DARKSHARK, WEE MAN, CHRIS PONTIUS, JEFF TREMAINE, STEVE HARVEY

Tune in on ABC 4!