GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Jimmy Kimmel is no stranger to delivering epic interviews and entertainment to millions of viewers every Monday through Friday, and this week will be no different! From Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, join us at 11:35 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan to catch new showings of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Here’s a rundown of this week’s diverse lineup of guests. 

Monday, Oct. 16

  • Christina Aguilera 
  • Al Michaels 
  • Musical guest Lil Yachty

Tuesday, Oct. 17

  • Simu Liu 
  • Musical guest Myke Towers

Wednesday, Oct. 18

  • Martin Scorsese 
  • Mike Epps 
  • Musical guest Chelsea Cutler

Thursday, Oct. 19

  • Snoop Dogg 
  • Ms. Pat
  • Musical guest October London

Friday, Oct. 20

TBA

Tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan! 