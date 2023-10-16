GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Jimmy Kimmel is no stranger to delivering epic interviews and entertainment to millions of viewers every Monday through Friday, and this week will be no different! From Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, join us at 11:35 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan to catch new showings of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Here’s a rundown of this week’s diverse lineup of guests.

Monday, Oct. 16

Christina Aguilera

Al Michaels

Musical guest Lil Yachty

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Simu Liu

Musical guest Myke Towers

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Martin Scorsese

Mike Epps

Musical guest Chelsea Cutler

Thursday, Oct. 19

Snoop Dogg

Ms. Pat

Musical guest October London

Friday, Oct. 20

TBA

Tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan!