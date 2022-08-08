GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a new week, meaning fans of the award-winning late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, can expect more entertaining episodes every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan! From Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12, the show will feature a new diverse line-up of celebrity guests, guest hosts and musical acts!

Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule:

Monday, Aug. 8 – Guest Host Rob McElhenney

Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Charlotte Nicdao (“Mythic Quest”)

Musical Guest Trombone Shorty

Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Guest Host Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds (“Welcome to Wrexham”)

Kaitlin Olson (“Hacks”)

Musical Guest Tones and I

A photo captured March 28, 2016 shows Ashton Kutcher and Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”. Other guests included the Trailer Park Boys (“Trailer Park Boys”) and musical guest David Gilmour. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images via Getty Images).

Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Guest Host David Alan Grier

Jamie Foxx (“Day Shift”)

Abbi Jacobson (“A League of Their Own”)

Musical Guest Soccer Mommy

Thursday, Aug. 11 – Guest Host David Alan Grier

Ashton Kutcher (“Vengeance”)

Amandla Stenberg (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”)

Musical Guest Jessie Reyez

Friday, Aug. 12

Show details to be announced

Who are you most excited to see on the show? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and watch “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with us on ABC 4 West Michigan!