GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Dancing with the Stars’12 remaining couples are ready to get their groove on! Tuesday, Oct. 10, is “Motown Night”, and it’s time for contestants to blow the judges, including a special guest, “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan, away with all-new dances showing off their soulful side. Here’s a breakdown of dance styles and songs. Tune in at 8 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan!

‘Motown Night’ featured dance styles and songs:

Get ready for a “brand-new beat.” According to ABC, “Motown Night” features an opening number to “Dancing in The Street” by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, choreographed by Jamal Sims, with partner dances including the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Jive, Quickstep, Rumba or Tango.

Additional performances include Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber performing a Foxtrot to “Aint No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

(ABC/Christopher Willard) SASHA FARBER, ALYSON HANNIGAN

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko performing a Rumba to “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye.

(ABC/Eric McCandless) GLEB SAVCHENKO, MIRA SORVINO

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy performing a Foxtrot to “My Guy” by Mary Wells.

(ABC/Christopher Willard) XOCHITL GOMEZ, VAL CHMERKOVSKY

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov performing a Quickstep to “You Can’t Hurry Love” by the Supremes.

(ABC/Christopher Willard) ARIANA MADIX, PASHA PASHKOV

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong performing a Cha Cha to “Super Freak” by Rick James.

(ABC/Christopher Willard) BRANDON ARMSTRONG, LELE PONS

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev performing a Foxtrot to “My Girl” by the Temptations.

(ABC/Eric McCandless) CHARITY LAWSON, ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach performing a Jive to “Do You Love Me” by The Contours.

(ABC/Christopher Willard) JASON MRAZ, DANIELLA KARAGACH

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson performing Foxtrot to “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” by Stevie Wonder.

(ABC/Christopher Willard) TYSON BECKFORD, JENNA JOHNSON

Adrian Peterson and Britt Steward performing a Quickstep to “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5.

(ABC/Christopher Willard) ADRIAN PETERSON, BRITT STEWART

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold performing a Foxtrot to “Easy” by the Commodores.

(ABC/Christopher Willard) HARRY JOWSEY, RYLEE ARNOLD

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd performing a Tango to “Get Ready” by The Temptations.

(ABC/Christopher Willard) BARRY WILLIAMS, PETA MURGATROYD

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater performing a Foxtrot to “Working My Way Back to You” by The Spinners.

(ABC/Christopher Willard) EMMA SLATER, MAURICIO UMANSKY

Where can I watch ‘Motown Night’ on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

West Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4, and viewers can watch live on their local ABC and Disney+. Episodes will also be available on Hulu on Wednesday.

(ABC/Christopher Willard) ALFONSO RIBEIRO

How can I vote for my favorite contestant on ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

According to ABC, “Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EDT/CDT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories, and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans with a participating U.S. wireless carrier can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores each episode to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.”