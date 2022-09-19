GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The weather may be cooling down, and summer may be nearing its end, but ABC is cranking up the heat with a stellar line-up of new and returning primetime series! Between the return and debut of network specials, family comedies, sitcoms, dramas and game competitions, there is no reason to feel like there is nothing good to watch on TV this Fall.

Monday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept. 23 is premiere week. Here’s a look ahead at the programming schedule.

Monday, Sep. 19

8 pm: Monday Night Football (Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8 pm: The Bachelorette Finale

The pressure is on! Rachael Recchia and Gabby Windey decide whether their final suitors are their perfect match.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 pm: The Conners (Premiere)

8:30 pm: The Goldbergs (Premiere)

9 pm: Abbott Elementary

9:30 pm: Home Economics (Premiere)

10 pm: Big Sky (Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 22

9 pm: Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter

In celebration of Norman Lear’s 100th Birthday, celebrities and artists will come together for a two-hour tribute to the TV legend.

Friday, Sept. 23

8 pm: Shark Tank (Premiere)

9 pm: 20/20 (Premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 24

7:30 pm: Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes)

Sunday, Sept. 25

7 pm: Global Citizen Festival: “Take Action NOW”

8 pm: Celebrity Jeopardy (Premiere)

9: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Premiere)

10 pm: The Rookie (Premiere)