GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- For weeks, Bachelor Nation has turned their channels to ABC 4 every Monday night to watch Zach Shallcross attempt to find the love of his life! There’s no doubt that Season 27 was filled with a rollercoaster of emotions, surprising twists, and drama, but all of these moments are leading up to an event we’ve all been waiting for–The Bachelor season finale!

Zach Shallcross has a tough decision to make

On Monday, March 27 at 8 p.m., Zach will make a tough and life-changing decision! With only two women remaining to vie for his heart, Gabriella Elnicki and Kaitlyn Biggar, Zach will have to choose between ending his season engaged, postponing an engagement, continuing to date one of the women, or going home alone.

The only way to know for sure is to tune in, but this special sneak peek will give you a tease at what’s to come during the finale.

THE BACHELOR (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KAITY, GABI

Watch a glimpse of the Season 27 finale!

In the trailer uploaded to Bachelor Nation’s YouTube, Zach and his final two women spend one last week in paradise–Thailand! According to Bachelor Nation, While Gaby and Kaity are “set to meet Zach’s family, as a potential proposal is just days away, emotions are still running high from the overnight dates.”

If you can recall, last week’s episode was a complete dumpster fire. During a heartfelt chat with Jesse Palmer ahead of fantasy suite dates, Zach made it clear that he would not be intimate with any of the women, however, the Bachelor fell short of his word. He was intimate with Gaby, and after having to confess to Kaity, both women felt crushed.

In the finale teaser, the women confront Zach and wonder if they’re good enough for him. “I’m sick of self-doubt. I’m sick of feeling like I don’t know if I’m enough,” Gabi says tearfully. “Somebody at the end of this is gonna get hurt,” Kaity adds.

The trailer ends with Zach acknowledging how much pain he has caused, and the mistakes made, but he’s hopeful that his final decision, proposing to Gaby or Kaity, is worth it.

We hope so too, Zach!

Catch the season 27 finale of “The Bachelor” at 8 pm on Monday, March 27 on ABC 4 West Michigan!