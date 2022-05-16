

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The most significant moment of every American Idol hopefuls’ journey is their final performance in the season’s grand finale. This moment is drawing near for season five’s contestants, as the Top 3 hit the Idol stage for the last time live at 8 pm on Sunday, May 22.

Nerves and adrenaline will be at an all-time high as finalists HunterGirl, Noah Thompson and Lea Marlene sing their hearts out to secure America’s vote!

(ABC/Eric McCandless) LEAH MARLENE

(ABC/Eric McCandless) NOAH THOMPSON

(ABC/Eric McCandless) HUNTERGIRL

In addition to performances by the contestants, ABC revealed the grand finale will include show-stopping performances by, “Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, as well as Idol legend Carrie Underwood and superstars James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes and more!” The grand finale will also include one performance round dedicated to Bruce Springsteen.

Tune in for an epic night of unforgettable performances, celebrity appearances, and jaw-dropping moments by turning your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan at 8 pm on Sunday, May 22.