GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- By now, you’ve probably heard the exciting news! At 8 pm on Thursday, Dec. 15, ABC will commemorate the 30th Anniversary of “Beauty and the Beast” with the ultimate live-action tribute. But the two-hour special isn’t an ordinary ordeal. Between a star-studded cast, unique costumes and sets, never-before-seen musical performances, and the iconic storyline, viewers are in for a treat!

Here’s a closer look at what to expect.

Who stars in “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”?

Celebrities and actors paying tribute to the original Disney animation are Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. (Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) playing Belle. Tony, Emmy and Grammy-nominated artist Josh Groban cast as the Beast. Tony and Grammy-nominated star Joshua Henry as Gaston, and EGOT recipient Rita Moreno serving as the evening’s narrator, ABC teases.

In addition, celebrated comedian Martin Short plays Lumiere, David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth. Rizwan Manji joins the cast as LeFou, and Jon Jon Briones will serve as Belle’s father, Maurice. ABC also adds that “viewers are in for a major treat as five-time Grammy Award winner and top-selling female country pop artist Shania Twain” joins Leo Abelo Perry to play Mrs. Potts and Chip!

Who is H.E.R. (Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) cast as Belle?

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION stars H.E.R. as Belle. (ABC/Art Streiber) BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION – Presented by The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) H.E.R., JON JON BRIONES

H.E.R. is an acclaimed R&B singer-songwriter who can add actor to her list of accolades! The 25-year-old entertainer is the first Afro Filipina woman to be casted as Belle on screen.

“I can’t believe I get to be a part of the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle,” H.E.R. said. “I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. chu. It is very surreal and couldn’t be more grateful.”

And while this accomplishment is impressive, H.E.R.’s journey of following her dreams and achieving immense success is remarkable.

“In just under four years, H.E.R. has proven herself as a versatile force, earning 20 Grammy award nominations and four wins, plus Academy Award, Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award nominations,” ABC shared. Next year, she will make her “acting debut in the Warner Bros adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical ‘The Color Purple.”

Where can I watch “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

The two-hour special, executive produced by Jon M. Chu and directed by Hamish Hamilton, airs from 8 to 10 pm on ABC. West Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan.